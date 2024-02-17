On February 19, the quota of Srivari Arjitaseva tickets for the month of May will be released

Tirumala: TTD will release the May quota for Tirumala Srivari Arjita Seva tickets online on February 19 at 10 am. Online registration for electronic dip of these seva tickets can be done till 21st February 10 AM. Tickets will be allotted in Luckydip at 12 noon on the same day. Those who got these tickets have to pay the money and finalize it.

Virtual services quota release on February 22 The quota of Kalyanotsavam, unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets will be released online on 22nd February at 10 am.

TTD will release the May quota for virtual sevas and their viewing slots online on February 22 at 3 PM.

Srivani Tickets Online Quota….

TTD will release the online quota for Srivani Trust tickets for the month of May on 23rd February at 11 am.

Angapradakshinam Tokens on 23rd February...

TTD will release the Angapradakshinam Tokens quota for the month of May online on February 23 at 10 am.

For senior citizens and Disabled...

TTD will release the quota of free special darshanam tokens for the month of May at 3 PM on February 23 online to enable the senior citizens, disabled and those suffering from chronic diseases to visit Tirumala Srivara.

Release of quota of special entrance darshan tickets on 24th February

TTD will release the quota of special entrance darshan tickets for the month of May on February 24 at 10 am.

Rooms quota release in Tirumala and Tirupati

The rooms quota for the month of May in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released online on February 24 at 3 PM.

Srivari Seva quota release on 27th February

On 27th February at 11 am Srivari Seva, 12 noon Navanitha Seva and 2 noon Parakamani Seva quota will be released online.

Devotees are requested to note these and book.