On the occasion of Devansh birthday " TDP Chief Family donates Rs 38 Lakh to TTD Annadhanam Trust

Tirumala: Former CM and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu family donated Rs 38 Lakh to TTD Run S. V. Nithya Annadhanam Trust towords the cost of one day expenditure for providing free meal of devotees in tirumala. This include morning breakfast and day long lunch. According to the TTD sources the donation was made in the Name of Nara Devansh grand son of Chandra Babu Naidu and son of Nara Lokesh and Brahmani. It may be noted that Chandra babu naidu family made it a practice to donate the amount equal to one day expenditure for providing free food in Nithya Annadhanam complex.On the occasion of Nara Devansh birthday which is on March 21.The amount varies a year to year according to cost of essentials required for Anna prasadam (free food) per day.





Delete Edit





TTD officers said the donors name Nara Devansh is displayed in anudanum complex were free food if provide to the pilgrims. Meanwhile Nara Lokesh along whith his family including mother Bhuvaneswari, wife Brahmani, son Devansh and others offred prayers to Lord Venkateswara. During the VIP break Lokesh family visited the shrine for Dharshan and seek the blessing of god for Devansh. After Darshan the temple priests and vedic scholars rendered Veda Asvirvachanam blessing Lokesh and his family in Ranganayakula mandapam of the temple and the temple officials presented theertha Prasadams.

TDP Leaders from the erstwhile chitooor district accompanied Lokesh family. Local TDP leaders activists gathered outside the temple and greeted Lokesh after he came out of the temple.