Paddy farmers anxious as dry spell continues in Uddanam region

Srikakulam: Dry spell in continuing in Uddanam region in Srikakulam district. Though the depression in the Bay of Bengal caused incessant rainfall in different parts of the State, no proper rainfall was recorded in Uddanam region in the district.

There have been no rains in mandals in Uddanam region like Itchapuram, Kanchili, Kaviti, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu in the district.

Following the depression over the Bay of Bengal, farmers expected adequate rainfall to take up cultivation of paddy crop during the current kharif season. But the lack of proper rainfall, disappointed the farmers.

During every kharif season, paddy crop is cultivated in over 1.45 lakh acres across the Uddanam region in the district. After growing the paddy nurseries, farmers have been eagerly looking for rains in the region.

Due to the delay in rains, there has been overgrowth in paddy nurseries which is causing problems in the transplantation of paddy saplings.Due to the overgrowth of paddy saplings at nurseries, its survival became difficult after transplantation and farmers are worried over the cultivation of paddy crop due to the delay in monsoon rains.

Uddanam region does not have medium or at least minor irrigation projects. Farmers solely depend on rains and local irrigation tanks for cultivation of paddy crop.

Sufficient water for crops cultivation is not available in Bahuda river in the region. Minor irrigation water projects like Pydigam,

Kalingadhal, Dabarusingi and Janthibandha have been neglected for years together by the various government departments.

“To overcome dry spell and scanty rainfall, repair and restoration works for different minor irrigation projects is essential

for utilisation of Bahuda river water properly and also to store rainwater for utilisation of the same during dry spell and reported scanty rainfall,” said S Ramappadu, G Duryodhana, T Khageswara Rao and other farmers of Kanchili, Kaviti and Sompeta mandals.