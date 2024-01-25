Live
- National Voters’ Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme this year
- Samsung India partners Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min
- Clash between two groups over Sardar Patel's statue in MP's Ujjain
- Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival
- AIADMK leader and ex-TN minister Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries
- NMC's advice to nix bond policy based on 7 case studies; of them 3 are from MP
- Supreme Court shields Umar Ansari from arrest in 2022 hate speech case
- 55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
- Low protein diet in pregnancy may up prostate cancer risk in kids later
- BJP Satyasai district president joins YSRCP in Kadiri
Just In
Paritala Ravi is not a person, but a force: Sunitha
Paritala Rabindra’s 19th death anniversary observed in Venkatapuram
Anantapur : TDP leader Paritala Ravindra’s 19th death anniversary was observed here on Wednesday. Thousands of fans paid tributes to Ravindra in Venkatapuram. The deceased wife and former Minister Paritala Sunitha, her son Paritala Sriram and family members paid tributes to the departed leader. Later, they arranged free meals distribution to people.
Speaking on the occasion, Paritala Sunitha said that Ravindra was not a person, but a force and that he will remain in the hearts of the people due to the works he did for them. She said that Ravindra’s ambitions are being continued through Paritala Ravindra Memorial Trust.
Paritala Sriram said that it is surprising to see that thousands of people are paying tributes to his father P Ravindra even after 19 years of his death. Stating that Ravindra had lived for the sake of the people and society, he said he is proud to be born as the son of such a person.
TDP leaders Kaluva Srinivasulu, BK Parthasarathy, Raghunatha Reddy, former MLC Tippeswamy, former MLA Eeranna, Kuruba Savitha, Narsanayudu, Kesava Reddy and others paid tributes to Paritala Ravindra.