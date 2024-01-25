Paritala Ravi is not a person, but a force: Sunitha

Anantapur : TDP leader Paritala Ravindra’s 19th death anniversary was observed here on Wednesday. Thousands of fans paid tributes to Ravindra in Venkatapuram. The deceased wife and former Minister Paritala Sunitha, her son Paritala Sriram and family members paid tributes to the departed leader. Later, they arranged free meals distribution to people.

Speaking on the occasion, Paritala Sunitha said that Ravindra was not a person, but a force and that he will remain in the hearts of the people due to the works he did for them. She said that Ravindra’s ambitions are being continued through Paritala Ravindra Memorial Trust.

Paritala Sriram said that it is surprising to see that thousands of people are paying tributes to his father P Ravindra even after 19 years of his death. Stating that Ravindra had lived for the sake of the people and society, he said he is proud to be born as the son of such a person.

TDP leaders Kaluva Srinivasulu, BK Parthasarathy, Raghunatha Reddy, former MLC Tippeswamy, former MLA Eeranna, Kuruba Savitha, Narsanayudu, Kesava Reddy and others paid tributes to Paritala Ravindra.