Partial Lunar Eclipse on October 29: Temple doors to remain shut for over 8Hours

Tirumala: Owing to partial Lunar eclipse during the wee hours of October 29 the Tirumala temple will remain closed on the night of October 28 and reopened on October 29.

The partial Chandra Grahanam occurs between 1:05am and 2:22am on October 29. As such the temple doors will be closed at 7:05pm on October 28 and reopened at 3:15am on October 29 after performing Suddhi and Suprabhata seva in Ekantam. The Tirumala temple doors remains closed for eight hours due to Chandra Grahanam.

Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, differently abled and senior citizens darshan stands cancelled on October 28. Even Annaprasadam activity will be stalled at all venues in Tirumala by 6pm.

The devotees are requested to make note of this and plan their pilgrimage accordingly to avoid inconvenience.