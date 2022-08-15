Patriotic fervour engulfs Tirupati ahead of 76th Independence Day celebrations

Tirupati: Patriotic fervour has gripped the citizens across the pilgrim city ahead of the 76th Independence day celebrations. The city is decked up for celebrating the event in a grand manner on Monday marking the completion of 75 years of freedom. Various programmes were held during the last fortnight in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Now, the stage is set for the historic I-Day event as the city will be hosting the district level celebrations for the first time since it became the headquarters of Tirupati district after the rejig of districts in the state. Needless to say, in 2017, Tirupati hosted the state level I-day celebrations which were held at SV University's Tarakarama stadium. Now, the first district level programme will be held at Police Parade grounds at New Balaji Colony for which the revenue and police officials have completed all arrangements.

ADeputy Chief Minister and district in-charge minister K Narayana Swamy will be the chief guest at the 76th Independence Day celebrations. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the Deputy CM will hoist the national flag and receive the police guard of honour at the Police Parade grounds. Ahead of the main event, a full dress rehearsal was held on Sunday in which SP P Parameswar Reddy and Additional SP E Supraja participated.



Meanwhile, TTD has also made elaborate arrangements for the 76th I-Day celebrations at the administrative building. The festivities will begin at 8.30 am with TTD Executive Office A V Dharma Reddy will hoist the tricolour. Certificates and medals will be given to employees of all departments who rendered meritorious service.

Another event will be held at the Municipal Corporation office in which MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali will participate. All the Universities, educational institutions, various government offices, business establishments, hospitals and others have also made elaborate arrangements to conduct the 76th I-Day celebrations in a befitting manner.

Tricolour flags are flying high all around the city with the residents enthusiastically arranging them on top of their houses. Several institutions and private establishments have been illuminated with tricolour lighting. In Srikalahasti, a rally with a 1,000 foot national flag was held on Sunday in which MLA B Madhusudan Reddy along with 5,000 people took part. Temple trust board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu and others were also present.