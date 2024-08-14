Pawan hails unsung heroes of space exploration

Tirupati: The remarkable success of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) is a testament to the dedication and hard work of countless scientists who have sacrificed their personal lives for the nation. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan highlighted this during his address as the chief guest at the National Space Day event held at the Satish Dhawan Space Research Institute (SHAR) in Sriharikota on Tuesday.

He emphasised that behind every technological advancement enjoyed by the common man today, there are unsung heroes – scientists whose tireless efforts have made India a formidable force in the global space economy. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support to ISRO scientists, especially during challenging times and recognised the NDA government’s prioritisation of space research.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Pawan Kalyan shared his childhood fascination with space technology, which grew as he learned more about the Aryabhatta satellite launch. His passion for science and admiration for Isro’s work have only deepened over the years, inspiring him to advocate for greater recognition and support for the nation’s scientists.

In a significant announcement, he revealed that the Andhra Pradesh government plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Isro to foster interest in space research among students and youth in the state.

This initiative aims to guide and encourage the younger generation to pursue careers in space exploration, ensuring that India’s legacy in this field continues to grow.

The Deputy Chief Minister also assured that the state government would provide full support to ISRO’s ambitious Gaganyaan project, further strengthening the state’s commitment to advancing space research.

The event concluded with the presentation of the Chandrayaan-3 rocket prototype to Pawan Kalyan by SHAR director A Rajarajan. The Deputy CM also awarded prizes and certificates to students who excelled in Space Day competitions, reinforcing the importance of nurturing the next generation of space scientists.