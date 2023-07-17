Pawan Kalyan complains to Tirupati SP on CI Anju Yadav

Tirupati: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan met Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy at his office on Monday and lodged a complaint against Srikalahasti CI Anju Yadav for her unruly behaviour. Pawan recalled that when Jana Sena leaders were protesting peacefully in Srikalahasti last week, CI Anju Yadav list control and slapped one of the leaders Kotte Sai and manhandled him. Pawan was with the SP for about half an hour. Party leaders Nadendla Manohar, Pasupuleti Hariprasad, Kiran Royal, J Raja Reddy and others were with him.

Later, speaking to the media at the Airport, Pawan said, the CI's act was a threat to the society as a whole. Right to protest is a fundamental right and the CI has obstructed it with her attitude. His main grievance was to stop such kind of undemocratic behaviour and all the issues were explained to the SP.

Earlier, Pawan was received at the airport amid cheers by party leaders and workers. He proceeded to Tirupati in an open top vehicle and reached the SP office. The police have allowed only a limited number of party leaders inside the office to meet the SP. After the meeting he along with other leaders went straight to the airport again.