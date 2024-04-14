Pawan tries to resolve discord among Tirupati leaders

Tirupati : Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan has effectively managed to mitigate discord among leaders from TDP, JSP and BJP in Tirupati. He was engaged with both TDP and JSP leaders in separate internal meetings late into Friday night at a private hotel in the city. The discussions continued on Saturday morning, where he further deliberated with BJP leaders before departing for Vijayawada, marking a successful conclusion to his mediation efforts.

The focal point of these gatherings was to foster a sense of collective accountability among the parties towards securing victory for JSP candidate Arani Srinivasulu in the forthcoming elections. Kalyan emphasised the necessity for meticulous coordination and strategic manoeuvring, particularly at the booth level, to unseat the incumbent YSRCP and safeguard the sacred city of Tirupati.



Convincing the TDP leaders, Pawan recalled that no one has forgotten the atrocities committed by the Congress candidate (in obvious reference to Bhumana Karunkar Reddy) who contested against Chiranjeevi in Tirupati which have continued during the last five years making life miserable for the people. The time has come to stop such atrocities with a collective responsibility.



It was learnt that the TDP leaders told Pawan that had he contested from Tirupati there would have been no problem at all. TDP chief N Chandrababu would have summoned all aspirants and explained the situation to them. The JSP chief explained to them that he will take the feelings of all leaders to the notice of Naidu.



“No one has forgotten the tricks played by the YSRCP in the 2019 elections when TDP’s Sugunamma almost won the seat. Such things should not happen again. It is important that TDP leaders need to add their experience to the strength and enthusiasm of the JSP leaders and cadres. I want all TDP leaders to stand by me at every stage,” he told them.



During his meeting with JSP leaders, Pawan reportedly took a class to Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal who was not participating in the party candidate’s campaign. Kiran was assured of his future by the JSP chief who asked him to take part actively in the campaign.



Saying that the coming alliance government will have to protect the dharma, Pawan told the BJP leaders that the officials who were handpicked by the government and appointed in the TTD have ruined the sanctity of Tirumala. He also felt the need to exercise more caution with regard to bogus voters.



Srikalahasti TDP candidate Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and JSP in-charge Vinutha also met Pawan. He asked them to work together to ensure the victory of Sudheer. Chittoor TDP MP candidate Daggumalla Prasada Rao also met the JSP chief. A businessman and Congress leader from Tirupati Polakala Mallikarjun joined the JSP in the presence of Pawan.

Among those who attended the meetings with Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu were M Sugunamma, G Narasimha Yadav, Vooka Vijaya Kumar, K Balasubramanyam and RC Munikrishna from TDP. From JSP the Assembly candidate Arani Srinivasulu, Pasupuleti Hariprasad and Kiran Royal, while Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Munisubramanyam, Varaprasad from BJP among several others from all three parties were present.