Pedda Sesha, Hamsa Vahana sevas held

Tirupati: On the second day of the Karthika Brahmotsavam of Goddess of Tiruchanur blessed Her devotees in Vishnumurty Alankaram during Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva on Friday morning.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao released these books at Vahana Mandapam during Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva.

The books included Kavya Prabandhalalo Adhyatmika Kathalu-Visleshana by Erra Pragada Ramakrishna, Betala Panchavimsati by Acharya Remilla Venkata Ramakrishna Sastri, Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Jeevana Charitra by Acharya T Viswanatha Rao, Upadesatrayam by Vavilikolanu Subbarao. The artistes displayed their skills in front of Pedda Sesha Vahanam braving the showers in Tiruchanur on Friday.

The cultural shows by a total of 12 teams consisting of 272 artistes from various places presented different art forms including Bharatanatyam, Fusion Classical Dance, Siva-Ganga Nrityam, Veera Natyam, Chekka Bhajana and Kolatam.

The students of Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance presented wonderful Ksheera Sagara Madhanam episode.

Later in the evening, the Goddess took a ride on Hamasa Vahanam enthralling the devotees.

The Goddess in Saraswati Alankaram, holding veena, on colourful decked up vahanam, feasted the eyes of the devotees.