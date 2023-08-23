People have trust in YSRCP: Kakani

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): Agriculture Minister and district in-charge Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy asserted that people of the State have confidence in YSR Congress Party as it fulfilled all the assurances given in 2019 election manifesto. He conducted constituency-level meeting in Madanapalle on Tuesday.

Later speaking with the media, the Minister said that State is zooming fast on the path of development following the initiative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in implementing welfare schemes. He reminded that they are constructing 30 lakh houses against the assured 25 lakh houses in the election manifesto, under Jagananna Housing Colonies across the State. Pointing out that earlier poor people were forced to struggle for food due to the negligence of the previous government, he said now people are having three meals per day after YSRCP came to power in 2019 and due to the welfare schemes implemented by CM Jagan.

The Minister said the aim of the government in conducting constituency level meetings with officials and public representatives is to identify and sort out the problems at ground level. He informed that during the review meeting of Tamballapalle, Pileru and Madanapalle constituencies, it was noticed that some problems could be addressed at district level by the Collector, while some issues should be brought to the notice of the government.

While stressing the need for coordination among the officials and public representatives, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy urged the official machinery to inform every programme to the local MLA in the interest of developing newly floated Annamayya district.

MLAs Nawas Basha (Madanapalle), Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy (Pileru), Peddi Reddy Dwarakanatha Reddy (Tamballapalle), district Collector PS Girisha and others were present.