  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Enumeration of fishermen for livelihood assistance from tomorrow

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Enumeration of fishermen who lost livelihood during the monsoon ban on fishing in the sea would commence from Thursday, Commissioner of Fisheries A Suryakumari announced here on Tuesday.

Vijayawada: Enumeration of fishermen who lost livelihood during the monsoon ban on fishing in the sea would commence from Thursday, Commissioner of Fisheries A Suryakumari announced here on Tuesday.

The commissioner said in a statement that the fishermen who would be affected by the ban on fishing during the unseason would be enumerated for selecting the beneficiaries for the payment of livelihood assistance during the monsoon ban on fishing. It may be recalled that the state government imposes a ban on fishing in the seas for 61 days every year during the monsoon to allow fish to breed. This year also the government is paying the livelihood assistance to the fishermen and the permission from the Election Commission of India has also been obtained to that effect.

The enumeration would commence on Thursday to select the beneficiaries, she said and appealed to the fishermen to cooperate with the Fisheries department.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X