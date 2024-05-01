Vijayawada: Enumeration of fishermen for livelihood assistance from tomorrow

Vijayawada: Enumeration of fishermen who lost livelihood during the monsoon ban on fishing in the sea would commence from Thursday, Commissioner of Fisheries A Suryakumari announced here on Tuesday.

The commissioner said in a statement that the fishermen who would be affected by the ban on fishing during the unseason would be enumerated for selecting the beneficiaries for the payment of livelihood assistance during the monsoon ban on fishing. It may be recalled that the state government imposes a ban on fishing in the seas for 61 days every year during the monsoon to allow fish to breed. This year also the government is paying the livelihood assistance to the fishermen and the permission from the Election Commission of India has also been obtained to that effect.

The enumeration would commence on Thursday to select the beneficiaries, she said and appealed to the fishermen to cooperate with the Fisheries department.