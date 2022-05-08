People pay homage to Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy in Srikalahasti

Tirupati/Chittoor: The mortal remains of former minister and TDP senior leader Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy reached Srikalahasti on Saturday. The body was kept at the party office in the town to enable the people to pay their last respects to the departed leader. People have lined up at the party office from the morning to pay homage to their beloved leader for the last time.

Former minister and TDP polit bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Tirupati parliament TDP president G Narasimha Yadav and several other leaders visited Srikalahasti and paid homage to the departed leader.

They expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members and spoke to Gopala Krishna Reddy's son Sudheer Reddy. Later, during the day, the body was taken to his native village Urandur, which is 2-km away from Srikalahasti. It was taken as a huge procession in which TDP cadres participated in large numbers. Meanwhile TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Urandur on Sunday and attend the funeral of his long-time associate and console his family members.

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MP M Gurumoorthy and Srikalahasti Devasthanam Chairman A Srinivasulu paid homage to departed former minister Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy at his home in Urandur on Saturday night. They condoled the death of the leader and consoled the family members of Bojjala.In Chittoor, the TDP leaders recalled the services former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy to the party and the state. MLC B Rajasimhulu, former Mayor K Hemalatha, former Town Bank president Shanmugam and party secretary V Surendra Kumar paid rich tributes to Bojjala.