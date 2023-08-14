PM Janaushadhi Kendra to come up at Tirupati station

Tirupati: In pursuit to enhance wellness and welfare of passengers visiting railway stations, Indian Railways has conceptualised a policy framework to establish Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) in circulating areas and concourses of stations, which will be operated by Licensees.



Accordingly, 50 railway stations across the country have been identified for the pilot project while Secunderabad and Tirupati railway stations in South Central Railway (SCR) jurisdiction could also find place in the list.

This initiative was part of the Indian Railways’ bid to cater to the requirements of millions of daily visitors and passengers by upgrading facilities and amenities at the stations. The objective behind establishing PMBJKs at railway stations was to promote Government of India’s mission to make available quality medicines and consumables (Janaushadhi products) to all at affordable price. The move will enable passengers and visitors at railway stations to easily access Janaushadhi products. They will also help create employment opportunities and generate avenues for entrepreneurs for opening PMBJKs.

Chief Public Relations Officer of SCR Ch Rakesh said that under this scheme, PMBJKs would be deemed ‘desirable passenger amenity’ and accordingly, Railways shall provide fabricated outlets in circulating areas and concourses of stations, for operation by Licensees on commercial lines. The outlets will be located in circulating areas/concourses at convenient locations so that both incoming and outgoing passengers are benefited.

PMBJKs stalls will be provided by E-auctioning as with respective Railway Divisions through IREPS. These stalls will be designed by National Institute of Design (NID) Ahmedabad. Successful bidders of PMBJK outlets have to procure necessary permissions and licenses to run a drug store and comply with all statutory requirements for storage of drugs.

Successful bidders of PMBJK outlets will have to enter into an agreement with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), which is the nodal agency.