  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

PM to offer prayers at Tirumala on Nov 27

PM to offer prayers at Tirumala on Nov 27
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tirumala on November 26 and November 27.

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tirumala on November 26 and November 27.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy told the media that the Prime Minister will reach Tirupati airport from Hyderabad at 6.50 pm and will proceed to Tirumala.

The Prime Minister will reach Rachana guest house at 7.50 pm and will have overnight stay there.

After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara at 8 am on November 27, he will return to the guest house at 8.55 am. The Prime Minister will then leave for Tirupati airport for his return journey at 9.30 am.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X