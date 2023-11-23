PM to offer prayers at Tirumala on Nov 27

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Tirumala on November 26 and November 27.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy told the media that the Prime Minister will reach Tirupati airport from Hyderabad at 6.50 pm and will proceed to Tirumala.

The Prime Minister will reach Rachana guest house at 7.50 pm and will have overnight stay there.

After offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara at 8 am on November 27, he will return to the guest house at 8.55 am. The Prime Minister will then leave for Tirupati airport for his return journey at 9.30 am.