Poet Molla statue to be installed in Tirupati soon

Tirupati: The ground-breaking ceremony to install the statue of poet Molla in the pilgrim city was conducted by city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy here on Friday. It was decided to install the statue opposite the sub-treasury circle near Mahati auditorium. Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy expressed happiness over great poet Molla's statue coming up in the pilgrim city.

He recalled her contributions in translating the epic Ramayana from Sanskrit into Telugu which is known as Molla Ramayana. It is everyone's fortune to become part of this great move. Commissioner P S Girisha said that during the Corporation council meeting, all corporators have resolved to install the statue in the city.

The MLA, Commissioner and Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana have performed puja at the site where the statue will be installed and inaugurated the civil works. Municipal engineer Venkatrami Reddy, deputy engineer Ravindra Reddy, Corporators Adilakshmi, CK Revathi, Kalpana, P Chandra, Ramaswamy Venkateswarlu, Narasimha Chari, Molla statue installing committee members Kesavulu, Venu and others took part.