Pokala condemns Lokesh remarks on Peddireddi

YSRCP leader and TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar condemned the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh remarks against Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy terming him as 'Papala Peddireddi.' Lokesh in his meeting in Punganur constituency made serious charges against Peddireddi and repeatedly called him as 'Papala Peddireddi' provoking resentment among YSRCP leaders. Speaking to media here on Saturday, Ashok Kumar said Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy as Punganur MLA saw every village get CC roads, drinking water supply and road connectivity which no other Assembly segment in the state witnessed such development.





Further, it was Peddireddi, who was responsible for the magnificent construction of Vakula Mata (Mother of Lord Venkateswara) temple which was remained in pathetic state for centuries atop Perurubanda near Tirupati in an 80-acre area and also liberally provided financial support for the construction of temples in villages in Punganur constituency. As such it is atrocious on the part Lokesh to call a popular and senior leader as Papala Peddireddi, he said ridiculed Lokesh remarks that he will see TDP win from Punganur in the coming election. He dared Lokesh or his father and TDP supremo to contest against Peddireddi in the ensuing elections.











