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Police conduct flag march ahead of local body polls

In Short

SP Subba Rayudu instructs officials to identify sensitive areas in advance and take preventive measures to avoid unwanted incidents during elections

SP L Subba Rayudu leading flag march in Tirupati on Wednesday
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SP L Subba Rayudu leading flag march in Tirupati on Wednesday

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Tirupati: With local body elections nearing, the district police have stepped up security measures to ensure polls are conducted peacefully, freely and impartially. On Wednesday, district Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu led a flag march to instill confidence among voters and deter anyone planning to disrupt the process. Police personnel from special party units, Armed Reserve, local stations, Block Commandos and Special Task Force marched through key areas, demonstrating the department’s preparedness and reassuring residents that robust security arrangements are in place.

Addressing officers, SP Subba Rayudu stressed that every official on election duty must remain responsible, alert and strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines and the model code of conduct. He directed them to perform duties without bias or favouritism toward any party or candidate. The SP instructed teams to monitor potential troublemakers closely, identify sensitive areas in advance and take preventive steps to avert incidents.

He emphasised seamless coordination among units for swift response to any situation. A comprehensive security plan has been drawn up for municipal, MPTC, ZPTC and gram panchayat elections.

Available forces, including APSP personnel, will be deployed as needed. Since MPTC and ZPTC polls will be held in a single phase, resources will be utilised efficiently across the district. For the three-phase gram panchayat elections, personnel may be shifted according to local requirements. Strict security will cover all polling stations.

Officials were directed to enforce restrictions within 100-metre and 200-metre zones around polling centres. Anyone attempting to intimidate voters, offer inducements or breach election rules will face legal action.

SP Subba Rayudu assured citizens they can vote freely and without fear under full police protection. He appealed to public to cooperate and promptly report any suspicious activity or attempts to disturb peace during the elections.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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Tirupati Police SecuritySP L Subba RayuduLocal Body Elections TirupatiElection Flag MarchTirupati Law and Order
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