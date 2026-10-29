- Anthropic launches new tools to help businesses monitor AI spending and costs
- PM Modi to inaugurate Rs 407.56-crore Banas Dairy projects, lay foundation stone for two Bio-CNG plants tomorrow
- Australian teenager dies in hospital after drive-by shooting
- 'Dangerous for democracy,' Kiren Rijiju hits out at Naseeruddin Shah over 'Dimagi Naxal' boast
- MP govt transfers 12 IPS officers, reshuffles police administration
- Cyberabad Traffic Police plans one-way loop to ease traffic at IT corridor
- Nearly Rs 35 Crore Allegedly Missing from PNB Accounts in Greater Noida, Five Employees Suspended
- KIIFB land probe puts CPI(M)’s Kannur citadel under scrutiny
Police conduct flag march ahead of local body polls
In Short
SP Subba Rayudu instructs officials to identify sensitive areas in advance and take preventive measures to avoid unwanted incidents during elections
Tirupati: With local body elections nearing, the district police have stepped up security measures to ensure polls are conducted peacefully, freely and impartially. On Wednesday, district Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu led a flag march to instill confidence among voters and deter anyone planning to disrupt the process. Police personnel from special party units, Armed Reserve, local stations, Block Commandos and Special Task Force marched through key areas, demonstrating the department’s preparedness and reassuring residents that robust security arrangements are in place.
Addressing officers, SP Subba Rayudu stressed that every official on election duty must remain responsible, alert and strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines and the model code of conduct. He directed them to perform duties without bias or favouritism toward any party or candidate. The SP instructed teams to monitor potential troublemakers closely, identify sensitive areas in advance and take preventive steps to avert incidents.
He emphasised seamless coordination among units for swift response to any situation. A comprehensive security plan has been drawn up for municipal, MPTC, ZPTC and gram panchayat elections.
Available forces, including APSP personnel, will be deployed as needed. Since MPTC and ZPTC polls will be held in a single phase, resources will be utilised efficiently across the district. For the three-phase gram panchayat elections, personnel may be shifted according to local requirements. Strict security will cover all polling stations.
Officials were directed to enforce restrictions within 100-metre and 200-metre zones around polling centres. Anyone attempting to intimidate voters, offer inducements or breach election rules will face legal action.
SP Subba Rayudu assured citizens they can vote freely and without fear under full police protection. He appealed to public to cooperate and promptly report any suspicious activity or attempts to disturb peace during the elections.
BJP Holds High-Level Huddle to Plan Rallies, Strategise for Polls
Heavy rain warning issued across Andhra Pradesh
Telangana likely to get rain and thunderstorm activity
UP govt bars those advocating ‘violent regime change’ from govt jobs
PM Modi chairs 54th PRAGATI meeting, reviews projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore
Cyclone Arnab damages Crops, CM Naidu to visit cyclobe hit areas