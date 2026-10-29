Police conduct flag march ahead of local body polls

Tirupati: With local body elections nearing, the district police have stepped up security measures to ensure polls are conducted peacefully, freely and impartially. On Wednesday, district Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu led a flag march to instill confidence among voters and deter anyone planning to disrupt the process. Police personnel from special party units, Armed Reserve, local stations, Block Commandos and Special Task Force marched through key areas, demonstrating the department’s preparedness and reassuring residents that robust security arrangements are in place.

Addressing officers, SP Subba Rayudu stressed that every official on election duty must remain responsible, alert and strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines and the model code of conduct. He directed them to perform duties without bias or favouritism toward any party or candidate. The SP instructed teams to monitor potential troublemakers closely, identify sensitive areas in advance and take preventive steps to avert incidents.

He emphasised seamless coordination among units for swift response to any situation. A comprehensive security plan has been drawn up for municipal, MPTC, ZPTC and gram panchayat elections.

Available forces, including APSP personnel, will be deployed as needed. Since MPTC and ZPTC polls will be held in a single phase, resources will be utilised efficiently across the district. For the three-phase gram panchayat elections, personnel may be shifted according to local requirements. Strict security will cover all polling stations.

Officials were directed to enforce restrictions within 100-metre and 200-metre zones around polling centres. Anyone attempting to intimidate voters, offer inducements or breach election rules will face legal action.

SP Subba Rayudu assured citizens they can vote freely and without fear under full police protection. He appealed to public to cooperate and promptly report any suspicious activity or attempts to disturb peace during the elections.