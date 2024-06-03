Police threatened me at gun point: Vemula Satish

Nellore: Vemula Satish, who was accused in the case of stone attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was released from Nellore Central Prison on Sunday. Speaking to the media after his release, he maintained his innocence, asserting that he was not involved in the attack on the CM.

Satish claimed that during interrogation, police coerced him into confessing by threatening with a revolver. He expressed anger over the alleged intimidation tactics used by the authorities.

When asked over his alleged involvement, Satish informed that he was in no way involved in stone pelting incident, because at the time of the incident he was participating in a cake cutting function along with his friends at flyover bridge in the city. He said that two days after the incident, police came to his house and took him into custody. During interrogation, he was threatened by police at gun point, pressuring to confess the crime, he added.

After his release, along with his lawyer and family members Satish went to Vijayawada.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sustained injury at his forehead during election campaign on April 14 in Vijayawada city.

After interrogation, the accused was shifted to Nellore Central Prison as he has been continuing as under trailer for the last 48 days. After the police failed to prove the charges against the accused, they had released Satish from the prison on Sunday.