Prof Jayasankar figures among top 2% scientists across globe

Tirupati: Prof Chalicheemalapalli Kulala Jayasankar, formerly UGC-BSR Faculty Fellow, Department of Physics, Sri Venkateswara University, figures among top 2% scientists in the world continuously for the fifth time, a Stanford university survey has found.

He has featured in both the lists that have been jointly prepared by Stanford University and Netherlands-based publishing company Elsevier for the fifth year in a row.

The first list is based on career-long data (up to 2023) impact, wherein Prof Jayasankar was ranked 3,777 among 6,459 scientists in the world and 56 among 129 in India in the field of Applied Physics.

The second list is based on single year data (2023) impact, wherein he was ranked 2,064 among 6,542 scientists in the world and 66 among 325 in India in the field of Applied Physics, according to the Stanford – Elsevier report that was published in September 2024.

On this occasion, he was felicitated by SV University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao and Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu. They said that the achievement was a matter of honour and prestige for the entire scientific fraternity of the university.