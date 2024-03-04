Pulse polio drive held to cover 2.53 lakh children in TPT dist

Tirupati / Chittoor: The National Immunisation Day (NID), commonly known as Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign, was held across the nook and corner of the district on Sunday. The programme was aimed at eliminating poliomyelitis in the country by vaccinating all children under the age of five years against the polio virus.

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy and district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha have formally launched the programme at ST Colony in Vedalla Cheruvu of Renigunta mandal. They said that towards building a polio free society all parents should take their children between 0-5 years of age to pulse polio centres and administer the drops to them. The Deputy CM said the State government has laid focus on the health sector and implementing various schemes for the benefit of the poor.

Collector Lakshmisha said that everyone should make use of the opportunity and get their children to take the polio drops. An estimated 2,53,282 children in the age group of 0-5 years will be covered under the programme in the district for whom 3.5 lakh doses were made available. For this, 1,824 pulse polio booths were set up. If anyone fails to take the polio drops on Sunday for any reason, they will be covered at their homes on March 4 and 5.

From new-born babies to 5 years of age, everyone should be given polio drops. Pilgrims visiting the city should also be covered for which the centres are set up at bus stands, railway stations and other important circles. Medical and Health department nodal officer Ramadevi, district medical and health officer Dr U Sreehari, district immunisation officer Dr Srinivasa Reddy, district education officer Dr V Sekhar, woman and child welfare officer Jayalakshmi and others were present.

In Chittoor, pulse polio nodal officer Dr Devadas and DM&HO Dr O Prabhavathi Devi launched pulse polio programme at urban health clinic in Telephone colony. The DM&HO said that there are 2,09,971 children in the district in the age group of 0-5 years for whom 2,79,400 polio doses are made available. A total of 1415 centres were set up from village level to Corporation.