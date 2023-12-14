Puttaparthi: Big changes on cards in YSRCP in Anantapur & Sathya Sai districts

Anantapur / Puttaparthi : Several Assembly constituencies in the undivided district are expected to witness a change in the nomination of YSRCP candidates. Some of them are likely to be replaced with fresh faces or other aspirants due to public dissatisfaction towards them.

There is dissidence against Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy and party leaders and activists are divided into groups. Rumours are making rounds that sitting MP Talari Rangaiah will be sent to Rayadurgam to woo Valmiki community voters and to retain Rayadurgam seat for the party.

Singanamala MLA Jonnalagadda Padmavathi and her husband, who is close to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is unlikely to be replaced, although there is a talk that she too will be replaced with a new face.

Kadiri Assembly constituency represented by MLA Siddareddy is also facing opposition from Pula Srinivasa Reddy, another YSRCP leader aspiring for Kadiri seat. Another speculation is that the seat will be given to a Muslim in view of considerable Muslim population in the constituency.

Former Minister and Penukonda MLA Sankara Narayana, who is facing stiff opposition in the constituency, is likely to be nominated as Hindupur MP candidate, replacing the controversial sitting MP Gorantla Madhav.

Sitting MLA Y Venkatrami Reddy, whose family members are reportedly enjoying multiple posts in the party, is also likely to be replaced with a new face. Local MLA Anantha Venkatarama Reddy, a close friend of the CM, had reportedly informed the later that this will be the last time he would contest 2019. He was reluctant for another term as MLA, but yet to reveal his thoughts on this matter, according to sources.

By and large the twin districts are expected to witness several changes by way of introducing new faces and to neutralise dissidence in the party.