Puttaparthi: Sathya Sai dist set to be tourism hub says Collector P Arun Babu

Puttaparthi : District Collector P Arun Babu stated that the district, endowed with natural beauties, is the future spot for tourism.

Participating in the World Tourism Day celebrations at Puttaparthi on Thursday, the Collector congratulated the tourism officials on receiving the Lepakshi tourism award from the Central government. Lepakshi village has been awarded the best tourism village in the country by the central government.

He advised students to explore tourist places along with their parents. The largest banyan tree dubbed as Timmamma Marri Manu covering an area of 75 acres is said to be a world wonder. It also entered into the Guinness Book of World Record. The Nandi statue carved on a single rock was an engineering Marvel.

A rally was also organised in Puttaparthi with the participation of cultural artistes. Municipal chairman Obulapathi and PUDA chairman Lakshmi Narasamma and others were present.