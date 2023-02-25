Rally spreads awareness on drug abuse in pilgrim city
Collector expresses serious concern over the rise of drug abuse among people, particularly in youth
SP Parameshwar Reddy said that with no exception drug abuse remains unchecked in all countries in the world and many workers and youth were addicted to drugs spoiling their lives and also leading to unwanted incidents like increase in crimes. Stating that police and SEB have stepped up their drive against drugs and ganja smuggling and doing their best to contain the menace, he said the parents on their part should take the responsibility to keep a watch on their children to ensure that they do not go astray.
Anti-Drug Committees have been formed in schools and citizens in the society should also provide information about drugs to the police or SEB officials to take action to make the state drug-free, he said. SEB Additional SP Rajendra, Additional SP (Admin) Venkatarao, students of engineering college and police personnel participated in the rally.