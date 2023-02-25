Rally spreads awareness on drug abuse in pilgrim city

In the wake of drug abuse on the rise particularly among the youth, an awareness rally was taken out to keep the youth away from the menace in the pilgrim city on Friday. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said as the drug abuse has a far reaching impact in the sense it affects the mental and physical health causing numerous psychological and health problems, wreck the family and also nation economy, more focus should be laid to keep the people particularly the youth away from drugs. The Collector along with Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy flagged off the rally from district police office and the rally concluded at Balaji colony. Participants holding banners 'Say No to Drugs' raised slogans against drug abuse and cautioned youth against drugs. On the occasion, the Collector said that the drug abuse, apart from affecting the consumer, also hit the family badly and also inimical to the country's economy. Urging the agencies involved in drug control, social organisations working for the relief and rehabilitation of drug addicts to focus on identifying the victims of drug abuse for providing them much needed counselling, treatment in the rehabilitation centres. Pointing out that the use of drugs found increased in recent times, he wanted the SEB and police authorities to take up more awareness programmes covering youth to prevent them from falling victim to drug addiction.





SP Parameshwar Reddy said that with no exception drug abuse remains unchecked in all countries in the world and many workers and youth were addicted to drugs spoiling their lives and also leading to unwanted incidents like increase in crimes. Stating that police and SEB have stepped up their drive against drugs and ganja smuggling and doing their best to contain the menace, he said the parents on their part should take the responsibility to keep a watch on their children to ensure that they do not go astray.





Anti-Drug Committees have been formed in schools and citizens in the society should also provide information about drugs to the police or SEB officials to take action to make the state drug-free, he said. SEB Additional SP Rajendra, Additional SP (Admin) Venkatarao, students of engineering college and police personnel participated in the rally.



