RASS–KVK bags 6 ICAR Appreciation Certificates

Tirupati: RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) has received 6 certificates of appreciation from Indian Council of Agricultural Research --Agricultural Technology Application and Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI) for various activities in 2022.

At the annual zonal workshop of KVKs of Zone X (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry) held at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, from August 17 to 19, RASS KVK bagged appreciation certificates for Best Centre for Soil Health cards, Best Project of CFLDs under pulses and oil seeds, Best Agro Advisory Services, Best Project of Agriculture Drone, Best Photo of mandatory activities and releasing publications on ‘Success stories of KVK adopted farmers’ and Short video on ‘Plastic mulching in Tomato.’

At the valedictory, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) VC Dr Geetha Lakshmi presented the ‘Appreciation certificates’ to RASS-KVK head and senior scientist Dr S Sreenivasulu, in the presence of ATARI Hyderabad Director Dr Shaik N Meera, ATARI Bengaluru Director Dr Venkatasubramanian and TNAU Director of Extension Dr PP Murugan. Senior Scientist and Head. ATARI scientists and scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendras of four states attended the workshop.

RASS general secretary S Venkataratnam congratulated the staff of RASS – KVK for bagging the appreciation certificates in recognition of the services to the farming community.