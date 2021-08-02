Record 21,000 devotees have darshan in Tirumala on Saturday

Tirupati: The number of devotees, who had darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara in Tirumala, crossed 20,000 mark on Saturday. According to temple sources, 20,994 had darshan in Tirumala temple and 9,329 had tonsured their heads as a fulfillment of their vows on that day.

It may be noted here that the number of devotees, who had darshan in Tirumala temple crossed 20,000 after a gap of three months. This includes Rs 300 special entry tickets, Arjitha (paid) sevas, darshan linked donation scheme Srivani and VIP break darshan.

TTD keeping in view of the prevailing Covid pandemic, suspended issuance of Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens and providing darshan only to those who have payment based darshan tickets like Rs 300 special entry tickets and Arjitha sevas (Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva, Dolotsavam, Sahasra Deepalan kara seva etc.) which the devotees to witness only virtually but allowed for darshan since April 12. Despite the vociferous demand from political leaders to resume

issuance of Sarva darshan tokens for darshan for the sake of common pilgrims, TTD is not willing as it will result in big congregation of pilgrims at the counters in Tirupati giving much scope for the spread of Covid.

As there was no Sarvadarshan, the demand for payment based darshan tickets naturally increased leading to the TTD releasing an additional quota of 3,000 tickets of Rs 300 special entry tickets for the period from July 28 to August 30, taking the total number of special entry tickets issued daily to 8,000.