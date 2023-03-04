Religious fervour marks Teppotsavam

Tirumala: The five-day annual Teppotsavam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala on Friday evening. Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murty took out a celestial ride on the finely decked float in the sacred waters of Swami Pushkarini. The devotees who thronged in large numbers at the Pushkarini to have a glimpse of the deities, were mesmerised by their divine charm. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy and others were present.