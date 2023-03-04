  • Menu
Religious fervour marks Teppotsavam

Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murty taken out on celestial ride on the finely decked float in the sacred waters of Swami Pushkarini in Tirumala on Friday




The five-day annual Teppotsavam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala on Friday evening.

Tirumala: The five-day annual Teppotsavam commenced on a grand religious note in Tirumala on Friday evening. Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murty took out a celestial ride on the finely decked float in the sacred waters of Swami Pushkarini. The devotees who thronged in large numbers at the Pushkarini to have a glimpse of the deities, were mesmerised by their divine charm. TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy and others were present.

