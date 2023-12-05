  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads

TTD JEO Veerabraham, SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy and other officials inspection ghat road on Monday
x

TTD JEO Veerabraham, SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy and other officials inspection ghat road on Monday

Highlights

In view of cyclonic downpour coupled with foggy climate, TTD has banned plying of two wheelers on ghat roads.

Tirumala: In view of cyclonic downpour coupled with foggy climate, TTD has banned plying of two wheelers on ghat roads. The two-wheelers will be allowed only between 6 am and 8 pm till the weather conditions turn to normalcy.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam inspected the ghat roads along with officials concerned on Monday evening and gave suggestions to the officials to arrange emergency measures for the convenience of devotees. Against this backdrop, TTD appealed to the devotees to take note of restrictions and co-operate with the management.

SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, VGO Nanda Kishore, DFO Srinivas and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X