Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads

Tirumala: In view of cyclonic downpour coupled with foggy climate, TTD has banned plying of two wheelers on ghat roads. The two-wheelers will be allowed only between 6 am and 8 pm till the weather conditions turn to normalcy.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam inspected the ghat roads along with officials concerned on Monday evening and gave suggestions to the officials to arrange emergency measures for the convenience of devotees. Against this backdrop, TTD appealed to the devotees to take note of restrictions and co-operate with the management.

SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, VGO Nanda Kishore, DFO Srinivas and others were present.