Rockworth System supports edu of workers’ children
Sri City: Under the leadership of Shailesh Kumar Singh, president of Rockworth System Furniture India Private Limited in Sri City and founder of Meena Devi Memorial, the Rockworth has been bearing education expenses of the children of its workers till graduation. This initiative was launched three years ago. For the current academic year, a total of Rs 9 lakh was deposited in the accounts of the educational institutions where 12 children are enrolled, covering their tuition fees, transportation charges, uniform, and books. They include from first class to engineering students.
During a programme at the factory premises on Thursday, Singh handed over the payment receipts to the parents.
Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City stated, “Rockworth's dedication to the well-being of its employees and their families over the past three years is truly admirable. I hope other industrial units in Sri City will follow this inspiring example and come forward with similar initiatives.”