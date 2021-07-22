Rs 24.51crore funds to be disbursed under YSR Kapu Nestham today

Chittoor/Tirupati: The stage is set for the disbursal of second instalment funds to the beneficiaries under the YSR Kapu Nestham. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy will release Rs 24.51 crore funds at a meeting to be held at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Thursday.

Collector M Hari Narayanan, in a statement said that women beneficiaries in the age group of 45-60 years in Balija, Telaga and Ontari sects will get Rs 15000 per annum for five years under the scheme.

During the first phase 15,025 beneficiaries have benefitted under the programme while the number has reached 16,337 this year. For this 1,756 beneficiaries were selected in Chandragiri constituency which is highest in the district while 715 in Chittoor, 794 in GD Nellore, 638 in Kuppam, 1499 in Madanapalli, 725 in Nagari, 1181 in Palamaner, 1,026 in Piler, 1501 in Punganur, 975 in Puthalapattu, 716 in Sathyavedu, 1,305 in Srikalahasti, 2,033 in Thamballapalle and 1,473 in Tirupati constituency have been identified.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the funds of Rs 459.97 crore for 3,06,646 beneficiaries in the state through virtual mode from Thadepalli on Thursday. Along with Deputy CM, other elected representatives and officials will take part in the programme in Chittoor.

Meanwhile, a similar programme will be organised at Tirupati Municipal Corporation conference hall. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Commissioner P S Girisha and others will participate and present the mega cheque to the beneficiaries. It will be followed by Corporation council meeting.