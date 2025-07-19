RSC holds satellite making workshop

Tirupati: Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati in collaboration with Space Kidz India, Chennai, organised a 2-day satellite making Workshop as part of Space Week 2025 on Thursday and Friday, commemorating the historic achievement of humankind’s landing on the moon.

This special initiative aimed to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts by blending the spirit of exploration with hands-on scientific learning.

RSC Project Coordinator K Srinivasa Nehru said that during the two days, participants explored how satellites function, their structural design, and the essential electronics that power them. A thrilling Water Rocket Demonstration by student teams added a burst of excitement to the day, visually illustrating principles of propulsion and aerodynamics. Students engaged in assembling functional model satellites equipped with sensors to measure atmospheric parameters such as humidity and temperature.

They also took part in basic coding exercises, programming their devices to collect and process real-time data—turning theoretical understanding into practical innovation. As part of the broader Space Week celebrations, this workshop paid tribute to the monumental milestone of lunar exploration. By encouraging students to design, build and test their own satellites, the programme reflected the pioneering spirit that first took humanity to the moon and continues to drive our exploration of space.