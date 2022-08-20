Sanitation in temple city goes for a toss

Tirupati: The pilgrim city boasts itself as Smart City but the reality was much shocking with regard to sanitation and upkeep.



Mounds of garbage at many places were seen on the road side while the open places in many localities turned into a dump yard revealing the apathy of concerned in the Corporation and also the much touted door-to-door collection and special sanitation drives failed to

improve sanitation in the city. The Corporation officials often seek public cooperation to take the city to the top position at national-level Swachh Sarvekshan competitions but on the other side, the city upkeep remains awfully bad. A heap of garbage at Indira Maidan (TUDA grounds) right behind the corporation office and the uncleared garbage adjacent Sachivalayam in

IS Mahal area and at several places on the busy roads highlights the picture of the sorry state of sanitation in the city.

The UDS (underground drainage system) manholes overflowing in several places adding more woes to the poor sanitation in the city. Subramanyam, a resident of Narasimha Theertham Road, said the sanitary workers who have to collect household waste daily force the residents to dump the waste in the street corners and open place due to their negligent attitude in clearing garbage regularly.

An officer on condition of anonymity said insufficient sanitary staff coupled with heavy workload due to major events and constant arrival of VIPs mainly responsible for the garbage remain not cleared and lack civic sense and cooperation on the part of many residents aggravating the problem. But, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali still has not changed her attitude of not answering phone calls of the public as well as journalists when they tried to bring the problem in the city to her notice.