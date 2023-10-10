Seed organisations can help double agri incomes: Director

Tirupati: Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University’s Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) Associate Director Dr C Ramana said that ambitions like doubling the income through agriculture can be achieved by universities not only through the government departments but also through the seed organisations that are set up to solve the problems in the rural areas.



Presiding over the 6th cohort internship and Agri Business incubator programme running under the aegis of RARS here on Monday, he explained the various programmes being undertaken by the Agricultural University and congratulated the Agri business incubator for successfully completing five batches by training 192 people. Associate Dean of SV Agricultural College Dr G Prabahakar Reddy asked the aspirants selected for the sixth batch from various states to take advantage of this two-month training programme.

Professor and Head at Agri business Institute Dr PV Satya Gopal said that all those selected for this programme with new ideas should also develop expertise in their respective fields. SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi felt that establishment of start-ups at the village-level or at the level of small towns will result in the flow of money and the development of business along with the development of area. She wished everyone who would like to become an entrepreneur and set up their own budding companies to provide livelihood to others.

About 49 participants from AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states, Research station scientists, incubator staff Lakshmi Tulsi, Ashvik, Santhosh and Ramadevi participated in the programme.