Set up Disaster Management System to take up rescue measures: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy directed officials to set up a Disaster Management System to assess losses and damages and take up rescue operations during calamities like heavy rains, rock falls in ghat roads etc. and also issue precautionary alerts to devotees.

Addressing a review meeting at the Sri Padmavati Rest House in Tirupati on Sunday, the EO said a control room should be set up during such crisis periods in coordination with all departments to help devotees who reach here unaware of the developments.

Saying that there is an urgent need to revive devotee services by undertaking repairs on war-footing to ghat roads damaged during recent rains, he urged the engineering officials to make temporary repairs to Srivari Mettu footpath as permanent repairs may take time to allow devotees who prefer the footpath to reach Tirumala.

Instructing officials to adopt Rock Bolt Technology to avert incidents of landslides and road sinking on the ghat roads as suggested by the experts committee, recently after a visit to the ghat roads, he wanted the officials to document the loss caused due to rain at all locations to prepare an action plan, to facilitate devotees during such crisis situations.

Among others, he directed officials to repair the drainage system in Narayanagiri Rest House where two rooms were damaged following the collapse of the protection wall on the rear side of the pilgrim complex and in the heavy rains last week to commence allotment of rooms to devotees. He also instructed officers concerned to follow SOP (Standard Operation Procedure) against Covid.

He also instructed the senior officials to conduct region-wise inspections, keep official machinery on daily alert during rains, watch out culvert damages in both Tirumala and Tirupati and consult govt irrigation experts and officials in case of any breach, and prepare an action plan to pump out drain water at all focal and vulnerable points including Srivari temple, mada streets around the shrine, the massive Vaikuntam Q complex etc.

The engineering officials presented a photo display of the damages caused to TTD properties during the recent rain havoc including the backside of TTD Administrative Building, TTD quarters in Ramnagar and Vinayak Nagar, Srinivasam, 2&3 choultries, SV Poor home, Arts College grounds, Kapilatheertham temple in Tirupati, Srivari Mettu near Srinivasa Mangapuram, and both up and down ghat roads.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Gopinath Jatti, FA&CAO O Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and others were present.