Sheela gets recognition for anti-graft crusade

Sheela gets recognition for anti-graft crusade
Tirupati: Delhi-based NGO Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Council of India chairman Dr M Sam Kumar appointed Sheela Lokanathan as the AP vice-chairman...

Tirupati: Delhi-based NGO Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Council of India chairman Dr M Sam Kumar appointed Sheela Lokanathan as the AP vice-chairman of the Council. The NGO appointed Dr Lokanathan to the post in recognition of her services for women development and her fight against corruption.

