- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
- Radhika Sarathkumar Calls for Solidarity After Rajinikanth’s Comments on Hema Committee Report
Sheela gets recognition for anti-graft crusade
Tirupati: Delhi-based NGO Anti-Corruption and Vigilance Council of India chairman Dr M Sam Kumar appointed Sheela Lokanathan as the AP vice-chairman of the Council. The NGO appointed Dr Lokanathan to the post in recognition of her services for women development and her fight against corruption.
