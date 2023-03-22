Singapore Consul General impressed by infra at Sri City

Tirupati: Edgar Pang, Consul General of Singapore at Chennai, visited Sri City on Tuesday and expressed happiness over the presence of a few Singapore companies there.

He mentioned that he would introduce Sri City's business potential to the Singapore companies interested in investing in India.

Fascinated by the world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly ambiance in Sri City, he said that it was an impressive project with a great potential for further growth. During the briefing session, he quizzed on different aspects of the business city. His attention was drawn on the available investment options in different sectors, financial incentives from the State and Central governments and specific advantages of doing business in Sri City.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy briefed him on the infrastructure, unique features, such as sustainability, green efforts, etc. He said that the Consul General's visit assumes significance in the backdrop of Singapore emerging as India's largest trade and investment partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), underlining growing business links between the two countries.