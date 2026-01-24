Special grievance held for SC/ST issues: Collector

Tirupati: A special public grievance redressal forum was organised to solve problems faced by Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities here on Friday.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar held the meeting along with SP Subbarayudu, TUDA Vice Chairman, In-charge Joint Collector R Govinda Rao, Municipal Commissioner N Mourya, DFO Saibaba, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, and RDOs from Sullurpeta and Srikalahasti—Kiranmayi and Bhanu Prakash Reddy. Together, they received applications from the public.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said officials must give special attention to their issues and resolve them quickly.

He explained that apart from the regular Monday grievance meetings, this special event was arranged for SC/ST issues.

Many people had requested it, so over 500 applications were received. Most were about land disputes, outsourcing jobs, and similar matters.

He directed officials to treat these separately from regular PGR requests, handle them with extra care, and resolve them quickly to prevent repeats.

Land disputes are common in villages, and fixing them will reduce other problems too, he added.

He further said all departments must work together without delays. He also reviewed preparations for Republic Day celebrations. He instructed related departments to coordinate fully on stage decorations, stalls, security, cleanliness, and other tasks.

SP Subbarayudu said police will focus on law and order issues for SC/ST communities and clear long-pending cases on priority. He urged officers to resolve police-related complaints and stay closer to the public.

District Vigilance Monitoring Committee members, officials participated.