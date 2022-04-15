SPMVV celebrates 40th foundation day

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) celebrated the 40th foundation day and 131st birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna, in-charge Registrar Dr Geetha Vani and other teaching, non-teaching faculty and students offered floral tributes to the portraits of founder of the University Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao and Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC recalled the initiative of NTR who founded the university for women with a vision to empower them. She also said that everyone should take inspiration from Ambedkar and aim at higher goals. On the occasion of the university foundation day, Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi of the department of communication and journalism along with her siblings contributed Rs 2 lakh to the university through alumni association of SPMVV in memory of her father Peddiboyina Soma Raju to institute a research award to the faculty of SPMVV. Deans Prof T Bharathi and Prof R Nagaraju Dean and other faculty took part in the celebrations.