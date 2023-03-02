SPMVV celebrates National Science Day

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised National Science Day programmes on Wednesday. A seminar was organised by NSS Unit IX on the occasion in which Dr Ratnagiri Polavarapu, President & CEO of Genomix Pvt Ltd, USA delivered an invited talk and emphasised on technology impact and penetration in the field of science.





Prof J Katayanani, NSS Coordinator, discussed the development and applications of technology in the society. Prof V Kalarani, Prof B Kishori, Prof R Usha, Prof N John Sushma and others were present. Poster presentations were also held on the occasion. In another programme, Department of Applied Microbiology and Biochemistry and in association with Sukshma Veekshan Microbiologists Society conducted a Science Day exhibition in the campus. About 500 school and Degree students attended. Head of the Department and programme convenor Prof Chandi Kumari, Prof Suvarnalatha Devi, Prof Uma maheswari Devi, Prof Jaya Madhuri and others were present.



