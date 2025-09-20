SPMVV conducts workshop on ‘Bridging the funding gap’

Tirupati: SriPadmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, organised an interactive workshop titled ‘Bridging the Funding Gap’ on Friday, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs through focused discussions on accessing and utilising financial resources.

The initiative was coordinated by the School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Management, with active contributions from the Departments of Women’s Studies, Economics, and Business Management under the PM-USHA scheme.

Entrepreneur Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, addressing the gathering, stressed that women must raise their voices for financial independence, develop strong entrepreneurial skills, and actively contribute to the nation’s vision for 2047.

She urged women to encourage their children to apply their talents within the country and help curb brain drain.

In his keynote address, N Kameswara Rao, AGM of SIDBI, outlined the various funding schemes available through the institution and explained the process of preparing and submitting business proposals for loan sanction. On the occasion, a web-based prototype, www.WomenBizz.com developed by Kailash and Goutham of Levyug Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, was launched by Sudha Reddy.