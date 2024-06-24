Live
- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
SPMVV inks MoU with Yogi Vemana varsity
Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and Yogi Vemana University (YVU), YSR district entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the collaboration of IT services etc. The agreement has been signed by both the Registrars of both the universities - Prof N Rajani and Prof YP Venkatasubbaiah - in the presence of SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor D Bharati said that the MoU will facilitate IT services among both the universities.
