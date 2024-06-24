SPMVV inks MoU with Yogi Vemana varsity

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and Yogi Vemana University (YVU), YSR district entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the collaboration of IT services etc. The agreement has been signed by both the Registrars of both the universities - Prof N Rajani and Prof YP Venkatasubbaiah - in the presence of SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor D Bharati said that the MoU will facilitate IT services among both the universities.