SPMVV signs pact with SEAMSA

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) signed a MoU with South East Asian Media Studies Association (SEAMSA) which will facilitate collaboration on academic activities related to communication and media studies.

SEAMSA is an international virtual community of academicians, researchers, media practitioners and institutions who are actively committed to the study and research on the mass media of the region.

The MoU between SPMVV and SEAMSA enables them to work on collaborative research projects, joint publications, conferences etc. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, Registrar Prof N Rajini, Dean and Associate Deans of International Relations Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and Prof R Usha were present on the occasion.