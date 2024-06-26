Live
- Dy CM: Anyone found involved in drug-trafficking won’t be spared
- Seetakka likely to be TPCC chief
- SPMVV signs pact with SEAMSA
- Revanth seeks Rs 693-cr NHM dues from Centre
- Lok Sabha heads for 'historic' election for Speaker's post : It's Om Birla vs K Suresh
- Release water from Kandaleru reservoir
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th June 2024
- Why do some planets have moons?
- Farmers urged to go for agroforestry to grow trees
- How hormonal contraceptives affect your mood, for better or worse
Just In
SPMVV signs pact with SEAMSA
Highlights
Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) signed a MoU with South East Asian Media Studies Association (SEAMSA) which will facilitate collaboration on academic activities related to communication and media studies.
Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) signed a MoU with South East Asian Media Studies Association (SEAMSA) which will facilitate collaboration on academic activities related to communication and media studies.
SEAMSA is an international virtual community of academicians, researchers, media practitioners and institutions who are actively committed to the study and research on the mass media of the region.
The MoU between SPMVV and SEAMSA enables them to work on collaborative research projects, joint publications, conferences etc. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof D Bharathi, Registrar Prof N Rajini, Dean and Associate Deans of International Relations Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi and Prof R Usha were present on the occasion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS