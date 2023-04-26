Sri City a typical case study to emulate elsewhere: Kishan Reddy

Tirupati: Union Minister of tourism, culture and development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy felt that the implementation model of Sri City has already become a reference case to emulate elsewhere in the country. He visited Sri City on Tuesday and was briefed by its MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy.

The minister had an interactive meeting with the CXOs of the major industrial units. Addressing them he said that the Government of India has been investing on a priority basis to set up excellent logistic infrastructure in the country. Sri City has emerged as one of the top ten investment destinations in the country, representing 'New India' that offers reliable services, backed by sound policies, which are aimed for enhancing 'ease of doing business'.

Appreciating the efforts of Sri City for creating job opportunities, Kishan Reddy said, "Sri City being the home for manufacturing industries in various sectors created large scale employment in backward region and turned the barren land into a vibrant economic hub."

He assured that his ministry will extend all cooperation for any developmental schemes that contribute to employment generation.

Sri City MD said that the minister's impression and positive feedback are very encouraging and will be a great source of inspiration. Later, Kishan Reddy went round the Industrial hub, and visited the production unit of Blue Star where he witnessed brisk work in progress and interacted with the employees.