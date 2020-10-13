Sri City bags India’s Leading Brand-2020 award

Tirupati: Sri City has added yet another award to its array of impressive accolades by winning the prestigious India's Leading Brand-2020 award from 'The Brand Story'.



The Brand Story, a Media and Event solutions company adjudged Sri City as one of the top brands in the country and announced the award under the category of Integrated Business City.

In a virtual function it has declared the names of the top brands which have won the awards and said that an exclusive storyboard on each of the brands showcasing their success story and unique achievements, will be telecast on a business news channel subsequently.

Commenting on the achievement, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said that they are very proud for being recognised as one of India's leading brands by 'The Brand Story' and consider it as an endorsement for their commitment and high standards adopted.

Sri City won several awards and recognitions and the most recent ones being 'CFO India's Top 100 Senior Finance Professionals in India' award, ASSOCHAM's GEM Sustainability award and the 'Iconic Brand Rising Star' award by WCRC International.