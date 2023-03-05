Sri City-based Alstom to supply rolling stock for Pune metro

Alstom Transport India Ltd., a global pioneer in sustainable and smart mobility has officially started production of the Rolling Stock (Metro Trains) for Pune Metro Project-3 at its Sri City facility. The Metropolis Metro Rail 3rd line project, which connects Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Pune to Shivajinagar via Balewadi, will soon have Alstom's 'made @ Sri City' rolling stock.





The 23.3-kilometer track with 23 stations would be India's first metro project under the new Metro Rail Policy. Alstom will build 66 Metropolis trains with three cars for this project. This is the 3rd project in Pune for Alstom to manufacture and supply communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling, traction electrification and sectioning posts for 28-km corridor of Pune Metro Line 1 & 2.





Alok Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer of Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) and the project's developer launched rolling stock manufacturing at Sri City on Friday by conducting the traditional machine puja ritual. He said they were very delighted to engage Alstom, a world-renowned firm in building the rolling stock for this project. Neha Pandit, Director, PITCMRL, LN Prasad, Business Head PITCMRL Systems along with Anil Kumar Saini, Managing Director, Alstom Transport India and other officials of Alstom Transport were present on the occasion. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy congratulated the Alstom team on another milestone.





Alstom's Sri City facility set up in 2012, has emerged as the largest Urban Rolling Stock manufacturing unit in the Asia-Pacific region, thanks to the 'Make in India' drive and 100 percent indigenisation of the most sophisticated technology. The Sri City facility has an annual capacity of 480 trains. Chennai (Phase 1 & 2 and Extension Project), as well as other domestic metro projects such as Cochin, Lucknow, and Mumbai acquired metro trains from here. Metro trains are also being shipped to Australia and Canada.



