Sri City kicks off Safety Week celebrations

Kamat, President (Operations), Sri City, inaugurated the 52nd National Safety Week celebrations by waving the safety flag on Saturday. After briefly addressing the employees, he administered the safety pledge. Highlighting the importance of safety in the work area, MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, in a message, stated that National Safety Week is observed to create safety awareness and promote safety culture among the people in the society for preventing untoward incidents. As most accidents take place due to negligence at the workplace, to educate all the stakeholders on industrial safety, Sri City and its units are conducting various awareness programmes during the week. Y Ramesh, Head of Security & Vigilance Division spoke on the occasion. K Narendra Babu, Safety Manager, coordinated the event. As part of the campaign, several awareness programmes and various competitions such as quiz, drawing, slogan and essay writing will be held for employees and students throughout the week.



