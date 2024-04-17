Sri Rama Navami Asthanam to be Celebrated at Tirumala today

The Tirumala Srivari Temple is all set to celebrate Sri Rama Navami with grandeur on April 17th. A special Asthana will be held on this auspicious occasion, where Lord Rama would appear to devotees on the Hanuman vehicle and procession would be conducted in the evening. Additionally, a Sri Rama Pattabhishekamwill be performed on April 18th in the temple premises.

To mark the occasion, a Snana Thirumanjanam will be conducted for the Hanumantulavari utsavars along with Sri Sitarama Lakshmana at Ranganayakula Mandapam on Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am. The deities will be anointed with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood during the ritual. Later in the evening, Hanumantha Vahanaseva would take place from 6.30 pm to 8 pm followed by Banguravakili Chenta Sri Ramanavami Asthana from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Due to the celebration, the TTD has canceled the Sahasradipalankara service. On April 18th, the Sri Rama Pattabhishek mahotsavam will be conducted by the priests of Banguravakili temple from 8 pm to 9 pm.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala is slightly less, with Queue Complex having 4 compartments filled. Yesterday, a total of 67,294 people visited the temple, while 22,765 devotees offered hair. A sum of Rs. 2.94 crores was submitted as gifts to the Swami in the hundi. Devotees without darshan tickets are getting darshan within 6 hours, while those with special entrance darshan tickets are getting darshan in 2 hours.