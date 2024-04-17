Sri Rama Navami Asthanam to be Celebrated at Tirumala today

Live
The Tirumala Srivari Temple is all set to celebrate Sri Rama Navami with grandeur on April 17th.
The Tirumala Srivari Temple is all set to celebrate Sri Rama Navami with grandeur on April 17th. A special Asthana will be held on this auspicious occasion, where Lord Rama would appear to devotees on the Hanuman vehicle and procession would be conducted in the evening. Additionally, a Sri Rama Pattabhishekamwill be performed on April 18th in the temple premises.
To mark the occasion, a Snana Thirumanjanam will be conducted for the Hanumantulavari utsavars along with Sri Sitarama Lakshmana at Ranganayakula Mandapam on Wednesday from 9 am to 11 am. The deities will be anointed with milk, curd, honey, coconut water, turmeric, and sandalwood during the ritual. Later in the evening, Hanumantha Vahanaseva would take place from 6.30 pm to 8 pm followed by Banguravakili Chenta Sri Ramanavami Asthana from 9 pm to 10 pm.
Due to the celebration, the TTD has canceled the Sahasradipalankara service. On April 18th, the Sri Rama Pattabhishek mahotsavam will be conducted by the priests of Banguravakili temple from 8 pm to 9 pm.
Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala is slightly less, with Queue Complex having 4 compartments filled. Yesterday, a total of 67,294 people visited the temple, while 22,765 devotees offered hair. A sum of Rs. 2.94 crores was submitted as gifts to the Swami in the hundi. Devotees without darshan tickets are getting darshan within 6 hours, while those with special entrance darshan tickets are getting darshan in 2 hours.