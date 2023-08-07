Live
Srikakulam: 3 stations selected under Amrit Bharat
Highlights
Srikakulam: TDP Srikakulam MP, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu expressed pleasure over selection of three railway stations from Srikakulam district under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).
Speaking at a press release on Sunday, the MP said that it is remarkable as three stations are selected from Srikakulam district.
Noupada, Palasa and Srikakulam Road (Amadalavalasa) railway stations have been selected under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.
According to officials, Rs 24 crore will be sanctioned for Srikakulam Road and Palasa stations each and Rs 17 crore for Noupada station under the scheme for various development works like vehicle parking, providing basic amenities like rest rooms, toilets and sitting benches at platforms, MP added.
