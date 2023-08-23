Live
- NMC fiat on generic drugs: Centre is talking to stakeholders says IMA chief
- BRS-MIM truck forces pink party to withhold nominee
- Temples below Rs 5 Lakh income to be handed over to trustees/Archakas says Kottu Satyanarayana
- In yet another pilgrim-friendly move, TTD launches BBMS
- Daggubati Purandeswari expresses joy over landing of Chandrayan 3, urges all the witness historic event
- DK Aruna exposes Kavitha’s fake protest over women’s quota
- Fueling India's Success: Trust, Tech, Talent, and Culture's Role in Growth
- Employees’ problems taken to notice of CS: APNGOs chief
- Don’t want to vote for BJP, select NOTA, says Arvind Dharmapuri
- CM Jagan to virtually lay stone for green energy projects today
Just In
Srikakulam: Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl
Srikakulam: K Simhachalam of Ganduvalasa village in Jalumuru mandal was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.First additional...
Srikakulam: K Simhachalam of Ganduvalasa village in Jalumuru mandal was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.
First additional district judge court in Srikakulam pronounced the judgment on Tuesday. According to details provided by the
prosecution, the accused raped a minor girl of the same village on the night of June 5, 2021. Later the parents of the victim lodged a complaint with the Jalumuru police and they registered a case against the accused under Sections-363 and 376 (AB) of the IPC and also under section 5 (m) and read with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
Police collected evidence and filed the charge-sheet against the accused. After the completion of the trial of the case, First additional district judge court in Srikakulam sentenced the accused to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him.