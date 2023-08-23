Srikakulam: Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor girl

Srikakulam: K Simhachalam of Ganduvalasa village in Jalumuru mandal was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

First additional district judge court in Srikakulam pronounced the judgment on Tuesday. According to details provided by the

prosecution, the accused raped a minor girl of the same village on the night of June 5, 2021. Later the parents of the victim lodged a complaint with the Jalumuru police and they registered a case against the accused under Sections-363 and 376 (AB) of the IPC and also under section 5 (m) and read with section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

Police collected evidence and filed the charge-sheet against the accused. After the completion of the trial of the case, First additional district judge court in Srikakulam sentenced the accused to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him.