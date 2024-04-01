Srikalahasti MLA criticises Naidu for obstructing pensions distribution

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy criticised TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for obstructing the duties of volunteers in distributing pensions to old age people. Speaking to the media in Srikalahasti on Sunday, he said that Naidu was behind former State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who wrote to the Election Commission to stop pensions distribution by volunteers. He alleged that Naidu could not digest any programme that benefits the people and asked the ECI to reconsider its decision in not allowing volunteers for pension distribution.

Srikalahasti Devasthanam chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, RTC vice-chairman Middela Hari and others were present. Meanwhile, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A Ravi Naidu said that they will lay siege to the Chief Secretary office if pensions distribution is not done in 2-3 days. He asked whether the government is unable to distribute pensions in the absence of volunteer system. It can be done through government employees as there are only 427 beneficiaries in each secretariat purview. Also, pensions can be distributed through the direct benefit transfer as the government is having all details of the pensioners.